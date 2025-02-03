Romanian retail company Horeca Trading Distribution targets a turnover of EUR 1.5 mln and expansion into the Greece and Poland markets in 2025



Horeca Trading Distribution (HTD Shop), a key player in the retail and distribution market, targets EUR 1.5 million mln in revenue for 2025, an increase of about 60% compared to the 950,000 euros reached in 2024. At the same time, the company strengthens its presence on the markets of Bulgaria (…)