Bucharest subway union launch Japanese-style strike to protest staff shortages

Bucharest subway union launch Japanese-style strike to protest staff shortages. The Free Subway Union (USLM), which reunites the Bucharest subway employees, initiated a Japanese-style strike on Monday, February 3, to raise awareness of the staff shortage impacting their work. If no agreement is reached with the government, they plan a general strike starting February 10.