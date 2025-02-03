Over 1 million Romanian tourists visit Turkey in 2024, the country’s “most successful year in tourism”

Over 1 million Romanian tourists visit Turkey in 2024, the country’s “most successful year in tourism”. Roughly 1.17 million Romanian tourists visited Turkey between January and December 2024, an increase of 18.52% compared to 2023 (990,005), according to data from the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism. Overall, the same source said, 2024 has been Turkey's most successful year in tourism. (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]