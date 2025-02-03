Cushman & Wakefield Echinox Assisted MAS PLC in Sale of Romania Strip Mall Portfolio To M Core Group

Cushman & Wakefield Echinox provided strategic assistance to MAS PLC, a major real estate investor in CEE, in the sale of a Romania strip mall portfolio to M Core Group. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]