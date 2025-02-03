BCR Romania Manufacturing PMI® at record low, as business conditions deteriorate for Romanian manufacturers at the start of 2025



BCR Romania Manufacturing PMI® at record low, as business conditions deteriorate for Romanian manufacturers at the start of 2025.

Production volumes fall at quickest rate on record (since July 2023) Softer drop in new orders signaled Sharp decrease in purchasing activity supports stock reduction The latest BCR PMI® data showed the decline in the Romanian manufacturing sector deepening. Operating conditions deteriorated to (…)