Romania Forex Reserves Shrink To EUR60.83B in January 2025

Romania Forex Reserves Shrink To EUR60.83B in January 2025. Romania's foreign exchange reserves shrank by EUR1.3 billion from EUR62.12 billion at the end of December 2024 to EUR60.83 billion at the end of January 2025, Romania’s central bank announced on Monday (February 3, 2025). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]