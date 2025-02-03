Clifford Chance Badea Added 15 Lawyers To Its Team In 2024

Clifford Chance Badea, the local office of global law firm Clifford Chance, has recruited 15 lawyers over the past year, reaching a team of more than 45 lawyers, as a result of an increase in the volume of projects. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]