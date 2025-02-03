Forty Management Buys 12-Ha Land Plot in Seville Suburb, Plans EUR100M Investments

Forty Management Buys 12-Ha Land Plot in Seville Suburb, Plans EUR100M Investments. Real estate developer Forty Management, controlled by Azoitei family, has bought a 12-ha land plot in a Seville suburbia and will invest over EUR100 million in a Lagoon City-branded mixed-use development. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]