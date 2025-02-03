Update: Real estate developer Nordis received EUR 200 mln through pyramid scheme, Romanian prosecutors say

Update: Real estate developer Nordis received EUR 200 mln through pyramid scheme, Romanian prosecutors say. Update: Vladimir Ciorb?, the main shareholder of Nordis, and his wife Laura Vicol were detained for 24 hours on Monday evening, alongside five other people, according to Digi24. Initial story: The controversial real estate developer Nordis, operating in some of Romania’s prime residential and (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]