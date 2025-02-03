Beko Romania Appoints Marius Mihailescu As CEO For Romania, Moldova, Greece, Malta And Cyprus

Beko Romania Appoints Marius Mihailescu As CEO For Romania, Moldova, Greece, Malta And Cyprus. Beko Romania has appointed Marius Mihailescu to the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Romania, Moldova, Greece, Malta and Cyprus. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]