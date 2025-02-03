Holde Agri Invest Confirms Bogdan Serghiescu As CEO, Appoints Adrian Pirciu As CFO

Holde Agri Invest Confirms Bogdan Serghiescu As CEO, Appoints Adrian Pirciu As CFO. Holde Agri Invest (stock symbol: HAI), one of Romania’s largest farmland operators, announces new changes in its management team, confirming Bogdan Serghiescu as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and appointing Adrian Pirciu as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]