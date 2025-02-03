MedLife Expands Portfolio Of Robotic-Assisted Surgeries By Introducing Rosa System

MedLife Expands Portfolio Of Robotic-Assisted Surgeries By Introducing Rosa System. MedLife, the largest private healthcare network in Romania by turnover, has announced that it is expanding its portfolio of robotic-assisted surgeries by introducing the Rosa robot system at the MedLife Humanitas Hospital in the city of Cluj, a state-of-the-art device specialized in orthopedics. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]