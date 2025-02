Fuel Wholesaler Artoil Expects 25% Growth In Revenue In 2025

Fuel Wholesaler Artoil Expects 25% Growth In Revenue In 2025. Timisoara-based fuel wholesaler Artoil, held by entrepreneurs Alexandra and Alex Bunceanu, expects 25% growth in revenue in 2025 compared with 2024, as a result of both new partnerships and expansion. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]