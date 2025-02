Antitrust Watchdog Looks Into Takeover Of Ade Gas Company By Rombeer Cringasu

Romania's Competition Council is assessing the transaction through which Rombeer Cringasu SRL plans to acquire Ade Gas Company SRL. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]