Public pension budget up 10.7% to 7.9% of GDP in Romania in 2025The public pension budget in Romania will increase by 10.7% y/y to RON 150.8 billion (EUR 30 billion) in 2025, accounting for 7.9% of the projected GDP, according to the budget planning quoted by the National House of Public Pensions (CNPP), Daniel Baciu, during the debates on the social (…)
Integral Capital Group acquires majority stake in fertility clinic EmbryosInvestment fund Integral Capital Group has acquired a majority stake in the fertility and gynecology clinic Embryos, which specializes in assisted reproductive technology. The stake was purchased from the clinic's three founders. The transaction was advised by law firm RTPR, which has an active (…)
MedLife completes acquisition of Tulcea-based Routine Med groupMedLife, the leader in the private healthcare market, announced the completion of the acquisition of Routine Med from Tulcea. Following the transaction, MedLife owns 60% of Routine Med, while the group's founder, Mihai Pavel, retains 40% of the company's shares. As a result, the group expands (…)