Retailer Profi Opened Only Two Stores In Its First Full Month Under Ahold Delhaize Umbrella.

Retailer Profi inaugurated two stores in January 2025, a supermarket in Oradea, with a total area of 528 square meters and a Loco store (a format used for rural areas only) in Sabasa, Neamt County, 451 square meters in all.