Romanian private railway operators want assets of insolvent state-owned CFR Marfa sold transparently

Romanian private railway operators want assets of insolvent state-owned CFR Marfa sold transparently. The Employers' Organization of Private Railway Companies in Romania (OPSFPR) has filed a new complaint with the European Commission, claiming that the government is using newly-established company Carpatica Feroviar in a scheme aimed at avoiding the recovery of incompatible state aid from (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]