February 4, 2025

Bucharest mayor Nicu?or Dan launches presidential campaign website, seeks donations and volunteers
Feb 4, 2025

Bucharest mayor Nicu?or Dan launches presidential campaign website, seeks donations and volunteers.

Bucharest mayor Nicu?or Dan has officially launched his presidential campaign website, inviting supporters to join what he calls “a community-driven campaign.” In his announcement, he emphasized the need for public engagement, outlining three key ways people can get involved: donations, (…)

Romanian Presidential Administration spent over EUR 5.7 mln on foreign trips in 2024, budget cut for 2025 The budget execution for foreign trips in 2024 amounted to over RON 28.49 million (some EUR 5.7 million), while the allocation for 2025 is set at RON 17.27 million (EUR 3.4 million), according to an announcement made by the Presidential Administration during parliamentary debates on the 2025 (…)

The complete legal guide to real estate investments in Romania: essential checks and safety measures When investors analyze opportunities in the real estate sector, it is essential to carefully assess the risks to avoid complicated situations in the long term. Recent issues in real estate have demonstrated how important it is to avoid legal, financial, and operational pitfalls that can turn an (…)

Public pension budget up 10.7% to 7.9% of GDP in Romania in 2025 The public pension budget in Romania will increase by 10.7% y/y to RON 150.8 billion (EUR 30 billion) in 2025, accounting for 7.9% of the projected GDP, according to the budget planning quoted by the National House of Public Pensions (CNPP), Daniel Baciu, during the debates on the social (…)

French institute VIGINUM releases report on digital interference in Romania's presidential elections The French service for vigilance and protection against foreign digital interference VIGINUM published a study on February 4 on how the TikTok algorithm was manipulated in the Romanian presidential campaign in favor of C?lin Georgescu, Hotnews.ro reported. Some of the pro-Georgescu influencers (…)

Integral Capital Group acquires majority stake in fertility clinic Embryos Investment fund Integral Capital Group has acquired a majority stake in the fertility and gynecology clinic Embryos, which specializes in assisted reproductive technology. The stake was purchased from the clinic's three founders. The transaction was advised by law firm RTPR, which has an active (…)

MedLife completes acquisition of Tulcea-based Routine Med group MedLife, the leader in the private healthcare market, announced the completion of the acquisition of Routine Med from Tulcea. Following the transaction, MedLife owns 60% of Routine Med, while the group's founder, Mihai Pavel, retains 40% of the company's shares. As a result, the group expands (…)

Romania's TeraPlast diversifies by taking over water treatment expert Aquatica Experience Group Romanian industrial group TeraPlast (BVB: TRP) announced the acquisition of a 51% control stake in Aquatica Experience Group (AEG), an integrated engineering company specializing in water and wastewater treatment and management solutions, including the use of digital components. Among others, (…)

 


