OMV Petrom Proposes Gross Dividend of RON0.0444 Per Share, Equivalent of 6% Return

OMV Petrom, Romania's sole oil and gas producer, has announced its proposal for dividends from 2024 net profit: RON0.0444 per share, which at current trading prices of RON0.728 means a 6% return. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]