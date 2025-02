OMV Petrom Ends 2024 with RON35.8B Sales, Down 8%, RON4.2B Net Profit, Up 4% from 2023

OMV Petrom Ends 2024 with RON35.8B Sales, Down 8%, RON4.2B Net Profit, Up 4% from 2023. OMV Petrom, Romania’s sole oil and gas producer and the largest company by turnover, ended 2024 with RON35.8 billion sales, down 8% from 2023, while net profit climbed by 4% to RON4.2 billion, largely amid the elimination of the tax on refined crude oil. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]