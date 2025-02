Prysmian Romania Set to Recruit 30-40 People in 2025 for Cable Production

Prysmian Romania Set to Recruit 30-40 People in 2025 for Cable Production. Slatina-based electrical and fiber optic cable manufacturer Prysmian, part of the Italian Prysmian group, at end-February 2024 started works on a new production line for medium voltage electrical cables, at its factory in Slatina. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]