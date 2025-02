Cluj-Napoca’s Jazz in the Park Festival reveals lineup for June edition

Cluj-Napoca’s Jazz in the Park Festival reveals lineup for June edition. Jazz in the Park Festival returns to the “Romulus Vuia” Ethnographic Park in Cluj-Napoca for its 13th edition this summer, with a lineup featuring internationally renowned artists. The list includes Ibrahim Maalouf, Kokoroko, Biréli Lagrène, Seun Kuti & Fela’s Egypt 80, Alabaster DePlume, (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]