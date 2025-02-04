Western Romania: Plan for largest aquapark in the area receives EUR 10 mln funding

Western Romania: Plan for largest aquapark in the area receives EUR 10 mln funding. Local officials in Sânmartin, a town in Bihor county, western Romania, announced the signing of a financing contract to construct the largest aquapark in the area, with 5,000 seats. The contract is valued at EUR 10 million. Sânmartin City Hall also handles the B?ile Felix and B?ile 1 Mai (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]