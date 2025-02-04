Complice.ro: 30% more customers in 2024. 4 Out of 5 corporate clients choose to return. Themed events with an experiential component – the top choice for companies



In 2024, Complice.ro, a curator and provider of experiences for individuals and companies, maintains stable sales at €850,000, similar to the previous year, despite a 30% increase in the number of customers. This dynamic highlights a shift in companies' purchasing behavior, with a greater focus (…)