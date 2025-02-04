Real estate investments in Romania up 58% YoY in 2024 to EUR 750 mln, Colliers report says

Real estate investments in Romania up 58% YoY in 2024 to EUR 750 mln, Colliers report says. Real estate investments in Romania reached EUR 750 million in 2024, marking a 58% increase compared to the previous year, according to the annual Colliers report. The figure is slightly lower than the EUR 800 million annual average recorded over the past decade. Still, according to Colliers, (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]