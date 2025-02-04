Bogdan Rotunjanu appointed Chief Information Officer at ING Bank Romania

Bogdan Rotunjanu will join ING Bank Romania as Chief Information Officer starting April 1, 2025. He is replacing Heiko Fischer, who successfully concluded his tenure as CIO and will take on a new role within ING. A graduate of the Polytechnic University of Bucharest, Faculty of Automation and