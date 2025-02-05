The complete legal guide to real estate investments in Romania: essential checks and safety measures

The complete legal guide to real estate investments in Romania: essential checks and safety measures. When investors analyze opportunities in the real estate sector, it is essential to carefully assess the risks to avoid complicated situations in the long term. Recent issues in real estate have demonstrated how important it is to avoid legal, financial, and operational pitfalls that can turn an (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]