OMV Petrom profit up 4% to EUR 840 mln despite lower revenues in 2024

OMV Petrom profit up 4% to EUR 840 mln despite lower revenues in 2024 . OMV Petrom Group (BVB: SNP) reported a net profit of RON 4.2 billion for 2024, up 4% from RON 4 billion the previous year, according to preliminary unaudited consolidated data announced by the company on February 4. Sales revenue decreased by 8% y/y, to RON 35.8 billion (EUR 7.1 billion). CCA (…)