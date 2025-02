Cegedim: Romania Medicine Market Grows 13.8% in 2024 To RON34B

Cegedim: Romania Medicine Market Grows 13.8% in 2024 To RON34B. Romanians bought medicines worth RON34 billion (EUR6.86 billion) last year, 13.8% more than in 2023, as prescription drugs in pharmacies totaled RON20.8 billion (up 14.2%) and OTC ones RON8 billion, up 6.2%, in line with a report by consultancy company Cegedim. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]