Brand Management 2024 Turnover Up almost 40% To RON15M YOY. Advertising agency Brand Management reported an almost 40% turnover increase in 2024, to RON15 million amid a rising volume of implemented campaigns and higher budgets earmarked by brands for promotion in shopping centers. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]