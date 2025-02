Old 3-Room Apartments in Bucharest Start 2025 with Strongest Price Increase in 3 Years

Old 3-Room Apartments in Bucharest Start 2025 with Strongest Price Increase in 3 Years. January 2025 brought soaring prices on the Bucharest market of old three-room apartments after a year and a half of increases. After the 8.6% annual advance of December, in January the market saw asking prices rise by 9.5%. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]