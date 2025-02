Romgaz's Natural Gas Output Up 4% YoY To 4.9 Billion Cubic Meters In 2024

The natural gas production of Romanian gas producer and supplier Romgaz (stock symbol: SNG) stood at 4.9 billion cubic meters (bcm) in 2024, almost 4% higher than the 2023 level, which is very good considering the overall performance of the domestic hydrocarbon production, according to the