JYSK Opens Store In Tecuci, Reaches 147 Units In RomaniaScandinavian home furnishings retailer JYSK continues to expand in Romania and is opening a new store in the town of Tecuci, Galati County, on Thursday (Feb. 6), thus reaching a 147-unit network in the local market, according to calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily.
IT&C Solutions Provider M247 Expands To Helsinki, Atlanta And ChicagoBucharest-based M247 Europe, one of Romania's leading providers of hosting, connectivity and data management solutions, is expanding its global network with three new points of presence in Helsinki, Atlanta and Chicago to deliver colocation and cloud services, the company said in a statement.