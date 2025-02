Fintech Pluridio Opens Sales Hub In London For Expansion On EMEA Markets

Fintech Pluridio Opens Sales Hub In London For Expansion On EMEA Markets. Romanian-held Pluridio, a company specializing in development of software solutions for capital markets, has opened an office in London, Pluridio UK Ltd, as expansion the UK is part of its global expansion strategy, with a focus on EMEA – Europe, Middle East and Africa. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]