Agroland Business System Produced 58.4 Million Table Eggs In 2024, 28% More YoY. Agroland Business System (stock symbol: AG), the Romanian entrepreneurial retail, agriculture and food group that owns the largest network of agricultural stores in Romania, produced 58.4 million table eggs in 2024, 28% more than 45.6 million eggs produced in 2023. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]