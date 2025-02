Visual Fan To Develop 2 MWp Solar Park For Salrom

Visual Fan To Develop 2 MWp Solar Park For Salrom. Romanian electronic device maker Visual Fan (stock symbol: ALW) said in a stock market report on Feb. 4 that its green energy division Allview Solar Energy has signed a contract to develop a 1.963 MWp solar park, in partnership with local majority state-owned salt producer Societatea Nationala a (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]