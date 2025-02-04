Complice.ro Reports Steady Turnover Of EUR850,000 For 2024 Despite Difficult Economic Climate

Complice.ro Reports Steady Turnover Of EUR850,000 For 2024 Despite Difficult Economic Climate. Complice.ro, an online store active for almost 10 years in the Romanian market and provider of experience packages for individuals and companies, has managed to maintain a stable turnover of EUR850,000 in 2024, similar to the 2023 level, despite a 30% increase in the number of customers. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]