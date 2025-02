Bogdan Rotunjanu To Join ING Bank Romania As Chief Information Officer As Of April 1, 2025

Bogdan Rotunjanu, with over 20 years of professional experience, will be joining ING Bank Romania as Chief Information Officer (CIO), starting April 1, 2025. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]