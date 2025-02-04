Statistical Office: Romania’s Industrial Production Prices Edges 0.7% Lower YoY In December 2024

Statistical Office: Romania’s Industrial Production Prices Edges 0.7% Lower YoY In December 2024. Romania's industrial production prices for the total (domestic market and non-domestic market) edged 0.9% lower in December 2024 compared to November 2024, and 0.7% lower compared to December 2023, data from the country's statistical office INS showed on Tuesday (Feb. 4, 2024). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]