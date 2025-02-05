Bucharest unveils Velo Master Plan to develop over 550 km of bike lanes by 2035

General mayor Nicu?or Dan announced the public consultation of a draft decision approving the Bucharest Velo Master Plan, a strategic document aimed at developing the cycling infrastructure network over the next decade. The plan envisions a major network of 150 km of bike lanes and a secondary