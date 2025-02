tbi bank Eyes New Bond Issues In Romania, Greece And Bulgaria To Raise EUR60-80M

tbi bank plans to launch new MREL-eligible bond issues in Romania and Greece, alongside Bulgaria, aiming to raise a total of EUR60 to EUR80 million to support its rapid business growth from a regulatory perspective. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]