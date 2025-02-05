Romania’s Astra Film Festival opens registrations for 2025 edition, adds Short Film to competitive sections

Romania’s Astra Film Festival opens registrations for 2025 edition, adds Short Film to competitive sections. Astra Film International Documentary Festival has officially opened registrations for the 2025 edition. In addition, the organizers have announced the introduction of a new competitive section this year: Short Film. This year, the festival will take place in Sibiu from October 19 to 26. (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]