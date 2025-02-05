 
February 5, 2025

Romania’s Astra Film Festival opens registrations for 2025 edition, adds Short Film to competitive sections
Feb 5, 2025

Romania’s Astra Film Festival opens registrations for 2025 edition, adds Short Film to competitive sections.

Astra Film International Documentary Festival has officially opened registrations for the 2025 edition. In addition, the organizers have announced the introduction of a new competitive section this year: Short Film. This year, the festival will take place in Sibiu from October 19 to 26. (…)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

JYSK Opens Store In Tecuci, Reaches 147 Units In Romania Scandinavian home furnishings retailer JYSK continues to expand in Romania and is opening a new store in the town of Tecuci, Galati County, on Thursday (Feb. 6), thus reaching a 147-unit network in the local market, according to calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily.

Nuclearelectrica Signs RON236M Worth Of Electricity Wholesale Contracts With Energy Distribution Services Nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (stock symbol: SNN) has informed the capital market via a report on Feb. 4 about the conclusion of four electricity wholesale contracts worth a total of RON235.6 million with supplier Energy Distribution Services (EDS), per calculations by Ziarul Financiar (…)

Antitrust Watchdog Clears Acquisition Of Certain Assets Of Ciech Soda Romania By Aloref And Ascom International Romania's Competition Council has approved the transaction through which Aloref S.R.L. and Ascom International S.R.L. plan to acquire the production activity and assets related to the marketing of liquid sodium silica belonging to Ciech Soda Romania S.A.

Electrica Shareholders Approve EUR253M Investment In Crucea Est Wind Farm Electrica (stock symbol: EL), a major player on Romania’s electricity distribution and supply market, will grant a loan of EUR253 million to the company Crucea Power Park (CPP) for the financing of the Crucea Est wind farm project in the communes of Crucea and Pantelimon (Constanta County).

Asset Manager Amundi Partners With Retail Broker TradeVille In Romania Amundi, the European leader in asset management, is expanding its operations through a new partnership for the distribution of investment funds in Romania with TradeVille, the largest retail broker on the local market, the companies said in a press release.

IT&C Solutions Provider M247 Expands To Helsinki, Atlanta And Chicago Bucharest-based M247 Europe, one of Romania's leading providers of hosting, connectivity and data management solutions, is expanding its global network with three new points of presence in Helsinki, Atlanta and Chicago to deliver colocation and cloud services, the company said in a statement.

The Sandbox Buys Blockchain And Web3 Company QED Builders The Sandbox, a global metaverse platform founded in France, has announced the acquisition of Romanian blockchain and Web3 company QED Builders.

 


