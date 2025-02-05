Romanian Cultural Institute in New York holds ‘The Brâncu?i Month’ in February

Romanian Cultural Institute in New York holds ‘The Brâncu?i Month’ in February. On the occasion of the Constantin Brâncu?i National Day on February 19, the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) in New York will host The Brâncu?i Month in New York, a series of events marking 149 years since the birth of the iconic sculptor. The program, running from February 7 to 21 at the (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]