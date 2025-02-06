E-commerce reaches 3.32% of Romania’s GDP in 2024, still below EU average

E-commerce reaches 3.32% of Romania’s GDP in 2024, still below EU average. Romania's e-commerce sector accounted for 3.32% of the country's GDP in 2024, showing steady growth but still trailing behind the European average of around 5%, according to data from the Bulgarian eCommerce Association. In Central and Eastern Europe, Greece leads the region with e-commerce (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]