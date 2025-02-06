BRINGO: Over 1.6 million orders In 2024. 4 out of 5 Bringo orders contain discounted products

BRINGO: Over 1.6 million orders In 2024. 4 out of 5 Bringo orders contain discounted products. Promotional products were twice as present in shopping carts in 2024. Healthier choices: Nearly half of Bringo orders included organic products. Less sugar: +20% increase in sugar-free products in Bringo carts. Bringo, the first rapid online grocery delivery service in Romania using personal (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]