In 2024, One United Properties sold and pre-sold units worth EUR 227.8 mln, leased 20,000 sqm of commercial spaces
Feb 6, 2025
In 2024, One United Properties sold and pre-sold units worth EUR 227.8 mln, leased 20,000 sqm of commercial spaces.
One United Properties (BVB: ONE), the leading Romanian green developer of residential, mixed-use, and office properties, reports total sales and pre-sales of EUR 227.8 million in 2024, corresponding to the surface of 83,958 sqm of residential and commercial spaces sold and pre-sold. This (…)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]