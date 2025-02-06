In 2024, One United Properties sold and pre-sold units worth EUR 227.8 mln, leased 20,000 sqm of commercial spaces

In 2024, One United Properties sold and pre-sold units worth EUR 227.8 mln, leased 20,000 sqm of commercial spaces. One United Properties (BVB: ONE), the leading Romanian green developer of residential, mixed-use, and office properties, reports total sales and pre-sales of EUR 227.8 million in 2024, corresponding to the surface of 83,958 sqm of residential and commercial spaces sold and pre-sold. This (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]