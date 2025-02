Statistical Office: Romania Retail Sales Grow 7.8% YoY In December 2024

Statistical Office: Romania Retail Sales Grow 7.8% YoY In December 2024. Retail sales volume in Romania (excluding the trade with motor vehicles and motorcycles) increased by 7.8% both in unadjusted data and when adjusted for seasonality and number of working days, in December 2024 compared to December 2023, data from the country’s statistics board INS showed on (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]