Bucharest’s Romanian Athenaeum to host bookstore and café. The Romanian Athenaeum, one of Bucharest's most iconic landmarks, is set to house a bookstore and a café, following public auctions organized for leasing the spaces, Profit.ro reported. The building's inventory value has also been updated to over EUR 36 million, according to official data quoted (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]