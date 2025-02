HazelHeartwood Inaugurates New HQ In Timpuri Noi Square

HazelHeartwood, a Belgian management consulting firm, is inaugurating a new headquarters after leasing approximately 400 square meters of gross leasable area (GLA) in the Timpuri Noi Square office complex developed by Vastint Group. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]