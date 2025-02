E.ON Romania Wants to Reach 1 Million Clients on Energy Solutions and Services Segment from 860,000 Currently



E.ON Romania Wants to Reach 1 Million Clients on Energy Solutions and Services Segment from 860,000 Currently.

E.ON Energie Romania, a leading gas and electricity supplier on the local market, wants to reach 1 million clients on the segment of power solutions and services, from 860,000 at present.